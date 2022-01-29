BOSTON (CBS) — A driver has died after a wrong-way crash involving multiple cars on Route 93 in Boston. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday near the Columbia Road exit.
Massachusetts State Police say an SUV was driving south on the northbound side of the road when it hit three other cars.
The SUV's driver, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
All of the other drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Boston Medical Center.
It's unclear why the driver was on the wrong side of the highway.
No further information is available at this time.