BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts had its first blizzard in four years Saturday.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
6 PM
South Easton 25.0
Rockland 24.5
Bridgewater 24.0
Norton 22.5
Brockton 21.0
Hingham 21.0
Raynham 20.5
Berkley 20.0
Swansea 19.0
Hanover 18.0
Fall River 18.0
Weymouth 18.0
Mansfield 17.3
Attleboro 17.0
Billerica 17.0
Randolph 16.5
Somerset 16.0
North Attleboro 15.0
Boston (Logan Airport) 14.5
Bedford 14.1
Stoneham 14.0
Cambridge 14.0
Carver 13.8
Natick 13.4
Wakefield 12.8
Northbridge 11.5
Danvers 10.5
Bedford 10.0
Sandwich 9.0
Worcester 8.0
Mashpee 7.5