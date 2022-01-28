BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency Friday ahead of a potentially historic snowstorm on Saturday.
It goes into effect at 9 p.m. That means a parking ban will start then on all major arteries in the city. Parking is not allowing in school lots but space savers will be allowed except for in the South End, the mayor said.
The city has can a list of free and discounted garages for residents here.
Hundreds of pieces of equipment will be used to clear roads and sidewalks during and after the storm.
The mayor reminded property owners that they are required to clear all sidewalks three hours after the snow stops falling.
Anyone with non-emergency calls during the storm, should dial 311 and not 911.
For more information on the snow emergency, visit the city’s website.