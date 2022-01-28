How Mac Jones' Stats Compare With Rookie Seasons Of Quarterbacks Playing In Conference ChampionshipsThe comparables for Mac Jones found last weekend involve Ryan Tannehill (15-for-24, 220 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs) or Jimmy Garoppolo (11-for-19, 131 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT). That's at least been the takeaway for many.

Brad Marchand Roasts Arizona Coyotes For Inability To Draw FansBrad Marchand still has plenty of hockey left in him. But he's setting himself up for a nice career as the NHL's Roastmaster General once he's done playing.

USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter Praises Matt Turner's Incredible Work Ethic While Confirming Goalkeeper's Transfer To ArsenalUSMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter hopes more people hear about Matt Turner's journey from being undrafted to becoming the goalkeeper for Arsenal.

Hurley's Picks: Ben Roethlisberger's Retirement A Cautionary Reminder For Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl DestinyIs Patrick Mahomes destined to win a handful of Super Bowls? Let Ben Roethlisberger's career serve as a potential warning.

Report: If Josh McDaniels Leaves, Bill O'Brien Could Be Patriots' Next Offensive CoordinatorWith no obvious in-house candidates to take over as offensive coordinator in the event that Josh McDaniels leaves New England, the Patriots may be forced to look outside their building. If they do, they just may look for a familiar face.