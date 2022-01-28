SCITUATE (CBS) — In Scituate, Friday is all about getting ready.

Crews are filling 200 to 300 bags with sand and hoisting them into trunks, just one more layer of protection ahead of a possibly historic storm.

Residents have been lining up for these sandbags to bring home and help protect their property against this storm. A long line of cars formed in Scituate Friday morning, grateful to the town and workers for help.

And the crews say they’re happy to do it.

“It feels good because a lot of these people, the ones on the beach, they see it. They’re gonna get it bad,” said Mark Saccocia of the Scituate Department of Public Works.

Scituate town officials are encouraging people who live in low-lying areas to stay at a hotel or with friends and family until the storm passes.

“If you have a place to go, you should go there. You should get out,” said Scituate Town Administrator James Boudreau.

The coastal town is bracing for strong, damaging wind gusts, feet of snow, and flooding. They have high water rescue vehicles ready and special teams of officers and firefighters trained to go into flooded areas.

“They’re on standby, ready to go. But we hope it doesn’t come to that,” said Boudreau.

Many residents are boarding up windows and garages and plan to hunker down at home. Many say they’re used to bad storms.

“Another day in Scituate. You live here, you have to be prepared,” said Scituate resident Paul Mitchell.

For those who do lose power and don’t have a generator, the Senior Center in Scituate will be opened up as a warming center on Sunday.