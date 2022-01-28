HYANNIS (CBS) – Ahead of Saturday’s storm power companies like Eversource are giving us a look at how they are preparing.
"We are ready to go when the snow hits," said Brian Sullivan, who heads Eversource's operations along Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard.
Sullivan said preparations for this storm began days ago.
Sullivan said preparations for this storm began days ago.

"Hundreds of crews pretty much from all over the country (are here)," Sullivan said. "We are well staffed and ready to go." Sullivan said crews made their way to the area from as far away as Florida.
Eversource said they are expecting high wind gusts to cause the most problems, particularly for homes along Cape Cod.
Sullivan encouraged people to check their generators ahead of the storm. He said generators should be placed outside and away from the house.
Eversource also asked people to stay clear of down wires and heavy tree branches in the aftermath of Saturday’s storm.