BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner didn’t have to make a save in the USMNT’s 1-0 win over El Salvador in Thursday night’s World Cup qualifier. But the goalkeeper earned plenty of praise from head coach Gregg Berhalter, who confirmed that Turner will soon be transferring to Arsenal.

It was reported Thursday afternoon that Turner and the New England Revolution had agreed to terms with Arsenal on the keeper’s transfer to the Premier League. Turner won’t be making his way across the pond until the summer transfer window, so he’ll be able to fulfill his USMNT duties and start the season with the Revs.

It’s the next step in an incredible journey for Turner, who went from being undrafted to one of the best goalkeepers in Major League Soccer. The 27-year-old set a New England record with 17 wins in 2021, earning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors. He’s been dominating in net for the USMNT as well, going 10-1-2 with nine shutouts for the USMNT in 2021. He was named top goalkeeper and a Best XI selection in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, where he helped the United States win the tournament with five clean sheets in six appearances.

Berhalter not only praised Turner’s poise in net on Thursday night, but the keeper’s strong work ethic throughout his long journey to this point. He said the future transfer to Arsenal is the culmination of all of Turner’s hard work, and hopes that his story inspires others.

“It’s just a great story, and I hope the public is aware of the ascent of Matt Turner. He went to Fairfield University, was undrafted out of college, now he’s playing with the national team and he’s headed to Arsenal. It’s just an amazing story and it’s all down to him, his work ethic, his belief in himself and his never give up attitude,” said Berhalter. “It’s a great story and Matt is a great guy, a great teammate and we’re lucky to have him.

“Tonight was an example of where he did everything that he had to do. He was calm in all situations,” Berhalter added. “Wasn’t tested much but was there when we needed him and looked like a player that’s going to Arsenal, for sure.”

Turner and the USMNT will be back in action Sunday night against Canada, before hosting Honduras in St. Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday.