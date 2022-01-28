BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,181 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. There were also 65 additional deaths reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 8.92%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,473,496. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,336.
There were 105,896 total new tests reported.
There are 2,377 people currently in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 363 patients currently in intensive care.