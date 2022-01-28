BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker urged Massachusetts residents to stay off the roads on Saturday as a potentially historic storm arrives.
"This is going to be a very big storm," Baker said Friday evening. "Conditions are expected to make travel nearly impossible and we're urging everyone, to the extent possible, to stay home tonight and tomorrow."
Snowfall rates will be between two and four inches an hour. The heaviest snow is expected from 10am-7pm.
Gov. Baker said it's going to be an "enormously challenging task" to keep the roads clear.
“We need to let the crews do their work,” Baker said. “We don’t want anybody to get hurt out there. We don’t want anybody to get stuck. It’s going to be very cold.”
MassDOT is implementing a travel ban on the state’s interstate highways Saturday between 6am-midnight for tractor trailer trucks, tandems, and special permit haulers.
Gov. Baker said approximately 40 members of the National Guard have been deployed to assist with any potential rescues.
“This kind of storm is nothing new for Massachusetts, but we have not had one like this for quite a while, and everybody needs to take it very seriously,” Baker said. “Avoid going out if you can and check up on your neighbors who may need help during the storm.”