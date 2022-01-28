Report: Devin McCourty Planning On Playing In 2022Devin McCourty isn't ready to call it a career. The veteran safety is reportedly preparing to come back for a 13th NFL season.

David Ortiz's Incredible Hall Of Fame ResumeA look back at the amazing career of David Ortiz, who will soon take his spot in Cooperstown.

Julian Edelman Says 'This Is The Most I've Ever Felt' Tom Brady May Actually Retire"This is the most I've ever felt like he could probably hang 'em up. It wouldn't surprise me either way, that's how -- he keeps his poker face pretty good."

How Mac Jones' Stats Compare With Rookie Seasons Of Quarterbacks Playing In Conference ChampionshipsThe comparables for Mac Jones found last weekend involve Ryan Tannehill (15-for-24, 220 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs) or Jimmy Garoppolo (11-for-19, 131 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT). That's at least been the takeaway for many.

Brad Marchand Roasts Arizona Coyotes For Inability To Draw FansBrad Marchand still has plenty of hockey left in him. But he's setting himself up for a nice career as the NHL's Roastmaster General once he's done playing.