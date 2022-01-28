BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday’s snowstorm may be one of the biggest nor’easters in recent memory.
WBZ-TV meteorologists are forecasting snow in feet, winds over 70 miles per hour and several hours of white-out, blizzard conditions.
Before it arrives, it is important for you and your family to prepare properly.
Here are some of the emergency supplies that the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency advises you to have for a snowstorm of this caliber:
- Water: Bottled water (one gallon per person/per day for at least three days), water purification tablets
- Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable foods that do not need cooking (ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits, vegetables, or juices, protein or granola bars, cereal, peanut butter, dried fruit, nuts, crackers, baby food, comfort foods)
- Tools and Supplies: Manual can opener, Radio (battery-powered or hand crank), flashlight or lantern, extra batteries, cell phone with charger, wrench, pliers, and other basic tools
- Personal Items: Prescription medications (two-week supply), personal hygiene items, eyeglasses, contact lenses, dentures, extra batteries or supplies for medical equipment, change of clothes, sturdy shoes
- Documents: Insurance policies, bank account records, identification cards (IDs), medical information, and other copies of important documents
- Money: Extra cash and traveler’s checks (ATMs may not work during a power outage)
- Other Supplies: First-aid kit, emergency whistle, waterproof matches/lighter, local area maps
- For Pets: Collar, leash, harness, crate, food, bowls, current photo, license and medical information
