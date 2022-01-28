David Ortiz's Incredible Hall Of Fame ResumeA look back at the amazing career of David Ortiz, who will soon take his spot in Cooperstown.

Julian Edelman Says 'This Is The Most I've Ever Felt' Tom Brady May Actually Retire"This is the most I've ever felt like he could probably hang 'em up. It wouldn't surprise me either way, that's how -- he keeps his poker face pretty good."

How Mac Jones' Stats Compare With Rookie Seasons Of Quarterbacks Playing In Conference ChampionshipsThe comparables for Mac Jones found last weekend involve Ryan Tannehill (15-for-24, 220 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs) or Jimmy Garoppolo (11-for-19, 131 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT). That's at least been the takeaway for many.

Brad Marchand Roasts Arizona Coyotes For Inability To Draw FansBrad Marchand still has plenty of hockey left in him. But he's setting himself up for a nice career as the NHL's Roastmaster General once he's done playing.

USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter Praises Matt Turner's Incredible Work Ethic While Confirming Goalkeeper's Transfer To ArsenalUSMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter hopes more people hear about Matt Turner's journey from being undrafted to becoming the goalkeeper for Arsenal.