BOSTON (CBS) — The impending winter storm is wreaking havoc on East Coast travel plans this weekend. Amtrak has announced major cancellations affecting Boston and the northeast for Saturday.
There will be no Northeast Regional Service between Boston and New York on Saturday. Acela service between Washington, D.C. and Boston is also canceled.
Additionally, Springfield Shuttle service between New Haven, Conn. and Greenfield is canceled.
Those heading north might still be able to get a train, as limited Downeaster service will be operating between Boston and Brunswick, Maine.
