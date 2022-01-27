BRAINTREE (CBS) – One of two men accused of stealing an entire ATM in Wayland appeared in court Thursday.
Darryn PaulPierre-King, 22, is charged with receiving stolen property as well as breaking and entering.
A Braintree Police officer was working on overnight patrol Thursday when he saw the suspect and another man standing outside of a car near St. Catherine Greek Church.
When the officer got closer, he spotted the ATM on the ground. Both suspects ran off when they saw the officer.
PaulPierre-King ran on foot and was later found hiding in a nearby backyard. The second suspect took off in the car and has not been arrested.
The ATM was reported stolen from a Wayland store early Wednesday morning.
PaulPierre-King was arraigned Thursday. A judge set bail at $1,500, but approved the prosecution’s motion to revoke bail in other unrelated cases.
As a result, PaulPierre-King will be held until his next court case on February 25.