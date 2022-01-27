Bill Belichick Named NFL Executive Of The Year By PFWAAfter missing the playoffs in 2020, Bill Belichick went out and completely revamped the New England Patriots through both the draft and free agency. On Thursday, he was named the 2021 NFL Executive of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Revolution, Arsenal Reportedly Agreed To Terms For A Matt Turner Summer TransferIt looks like Matt Turner will make his move from New England to London this summer.

Brady Celebrates Roethlisberger Upon Steelers QB's Retirement: 'Ben Defied The TB12 Method'Longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger formally announced his retirement on Thursday. The news -- which has been expected -- obviously brought about many tributes from around the football world.

Celtics Reportedly Discussed A Marcus Smart Trade With Atlanta HawksSmart will be mentioned quite a bit leading up to the trade deadline.

Matt Turner Expected To Start For USMNT In Thursday Night's World Cup QualifierWhen the US Men's National team kicks off a three-game stretch of World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday night, Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner will be in net trying to shut out El Salvador.