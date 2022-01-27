BOSTON (CBS) – A major nor’easter appears to be on the way to southern New England.

This one has all the makings of a classic. All the buzz words are in play. Blizzard. Bombogenesis. Blockbuster. You name it, we could see it on Saturday.

If you have been following along at home, over the last few days we have been discussing three possible scenarios – a coastal hugger (track over Cape Cod), a classic track (the perfect New England snow track), and a farther eastern track. We have now narrowed it down to two.

Say goodbye to the coastal hugger track and with that any chance of any rain/mixing outside of the very outer Cape and Nantucket. We have narrowed the possible storm track to about a 200-mile swath from around Nantucket to an area about 200 miles to the east. This is the ballgame. The amount of wind and snow you will receive ultimately lies within that cone of uncertainty.

CURRENT PROBABILITIES

Scenario #1 “Classic snow track”

60% chance of occurring (up from 50% Wednesday)

Scenario #2 Farther eastern track

40% chance of occurring (up from 25% Wednesday)

The inland track is no longer an option, now down from 25% to zero.

Now here is the tricky part – any track close to the benchmark (40N/70W, the classic track) would produce fairly similar conditions. Essentially a full-fledged raging nor’easter. Bands of heavy snow, persistent, damaging northeast winds and significant coastal flooding.

Within scenario 2 lies a fairly wide range of possibilities. On the western edge of that envelope we would essentially still be dealing with a major nor’easter but just nudging the heaviest snow a bit eastward. On the far eastern edge of that envelope, well, now we are talking about a BIG difference in forecast – somewhere between the heaviest snow being out on the Cape to just about a complete miss, wide right. Yes, this is still within the range of outcomes, however small.

So that is what’s at stake – A LOT. For the remainder of this blog we will assume the more likely scenario of a classic snow storm track for southern New England and the impacts that would bring.

TIMELINE

Light snow begins just after midnight Friday night, mainly over far southeastern Massachusetts.

By dawn on Saturday, it is snowing light to moderate over southeastern Mass. and lightly north and west of Boston. Over the course of Saturday morning, the snow slowly ramps up in intensity from south to north.

If you must travel on Saturday, do so as early as possible. The brunt of the storm comes between noon and midnight Saturday. This is when we will start to develop very heavy snow bands which will pinwheel through our area from south to north.

Snowfall rates in some of these bands could reach 1-to-3 inches per hour, absolutely blinding in the strong northeast winds. We could teeter on blizzard conditions at times, especially near the coastal communities of Essex, Suffolk, Plymouth and Bristol counties. Expect major blowing and drifting of snow.

The snow would finally begin to taper after midnight from west to east. I would say about 90% of the total storm accumulation would be done by midnight, just some leftover lighter snow showers through the early morning hours of Sunday.

WINDS

60-75 mph along the entire immediate coastline from southern Maine through Cape Cod and the Islands. This is where power outages and wind damage would be most likely

40-55 mph west of I-95 back to about 495

25-40 mph through most of central and western Mass.

COASTAL FLOODING

It appears we will be spared the worst case scenario with this storm. The highest astronomical tide of the day occurs around 8 a.m., BEFORE the strongest winds arrive. We hit low tide early in the afternoon as the storm begins to peak. The time of greatest concern comes Saturday night with the high tide between 8 and 9 p.m. This tide is nearly 2 feet lower (astronomically) than the morning high tide which is very good news. However, I would still anticipate at least minor to moderate flooding in all vulnerable coastal areas Saturday evening.

HOW MUCH SNOW?

The big question!

Given a classic track the highest risk of a foot or more would be along and east of I-95 including Boston and most of southeastern Mass. The exception would be the extreme outer Cape and Nantucket where a wetter, heavier snow is likely (less than a foot).

West of I-95 back through 495 and through most of Worcester County there would be less snow but still a high risk of at least 6 inches or more.

We will refine these totals and give more exact number ranges in the next 24 hours when the forecast track becomes more clear.

