SCITUATE (CBS) – It’s preparation time in Scituate ahead of Saturday’s storm with some homeowners taking no chances, boarding up windows, flood prone garages and sand bagging their properties.

Resident Bette Kincaid says she’s “medium” nervous about this one. “It’s going both ways; the European models aren’t looking as bad so we’ll see,” she said.

Timing is everything when it comes to the tides and winds and town officials say if there’s a silver lining it’s timing. “I think we’re lucky in that the winds miss the morning tide. But this looks like a classic nor’easter with snow, winds and high tides,” said Town Administrator Jim Boudreau.

If there was ever a time to take down overdue Christmas decorations, resident Theresa Delahunt says it’s now. “My biggest concern is what I don’t know about what might be happening and try to get ready as best I can,” said Delahunt.

It’ll be the biggest storm she’s encountered so far here. She’s checking the generator and collecting anything that’s loose outside. “So often when I’m ready for the worst nothing happens and when I decide it’s not a big deal my grill is blowing off the deck,” Delahunt said.

The coastal town thinks it’s a big enough deal that it’s preparing a few hundred sand bags for residents to protect their homes from potential flooding. They have surplus vehicles at the ready that can make it through flooded or debris covered roads.

They’re also encouraging resident in low lying areas to consider leaving. “We do encourage people to leave, we’re not mandating it but it’s a good idea to leave Saturday for the night and come back Sunday and hopefully everything will be intact,” said Scituate Fire Chief John Murphy.