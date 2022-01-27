BOSTON (CBS) – Boston-based Mighty Mighty Bosstones announced on Thursday they are breaking up the band.
The ska punk band made the announcement on social media.
After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band. Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you.
The band formed in the 1980s in Boston, and found commercial success with “The Impression That I Get” in 1997.