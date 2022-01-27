Report: If Josh McDaniels Leaves, Bill O'Brien Could Be Patriots' Next Offensive CoordinatorWith no obvious in-house candidates to take over as offensive coordinator in the event that Josh McDaniels leaves New England, the Patriots may be forced to look outside their building. If they do, they just may look for a familiar face.

Hurley's Picks: Ben Roethlisberger's Retirement A Cautionary Reminder For Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl DestinyIs Patrick Mahomes destined to win a handful of Super Bowls? Let Ben Roethlisberger's career serve as a potential warning.

Raiders Request An Interview With Josh McDaniels About Head Coaching JobJosh McDaniels is back in the running for the Raiders' head coaching job.

Bill Belichick Named NFL Executive Of The Year By PFWAAfter missing the playoffs in 2020, Bill Belichick went out and completely revamped the New England Patriots through both the draft and free agency. On Thursday, he was named the 2021 NFL Executive of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Revolution, Arsenal Reportedly Agreed To Terms For A Matt Turner Summer TransferIt looks like Matt Turner will make his move from New England to London this summer.