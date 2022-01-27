BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 8,616 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. There were also 84 additional deaths reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 9.48%, marking the first time since December 25 that the positivity rate is below 10%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,466,315. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,271.
There were 117,902 total new tests reported.
There are 2,521 people currently in the hospital with COVID. Of those people hospitalized, about 51% are reported to have "incidental" COVID cases.
There are also 396 patients currently in intensive care.