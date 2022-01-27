WOLFEBORO, N.H. (CBS) — A pickup truck got stuck on a New Hampshire lake after falling through the ice Wednesday.

The Wentworth Watershed Association reported the truck went through the ice right off the shore of Wentworth State Park. No one was inside the truck at the time.

The owner is working with crews to figure out how to get the truck out of Lake Wentworth. There were no reports of any water contamination as a result.

“Please make ‘Lake Minded’ decisions when heading out on the ice and stay safe out there,” the association said.

While temperatures have been cold, first responders have recently had to make several rescues on the ice around New England.

WBZ Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher says southern New England is on the edge of the deep cold needed to produce thick ice.

“It’s easy to freeze that top layer, it’s more difficult to build down and down over time,” Eric Fisher said. “If you don’t know how deep it is, you want to use a lot of caution.”

Everyone should stay off the ice if it is 2″ thick or less.

For ice fishing, you generally want to see 4″ of ice thickness.

Snowmobiles and ATVs require about 5-6″ of ice.

For cars and small trucks 8-12″ is recommended.

Medium trucks and even planes can go on the ice when there is 12-15″ of ice.