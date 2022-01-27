BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Kim asks on Facebook, “My son’s vaccinated girlfriend tested positive for COVID. How long before she can come over to our house? She had a lot of symptoms the first week but now none.”

People who test positive should isolate for at least 5 days. If she’s feeling better after 5 days, she can come out of isolation as long as she wears a mask around others for an additional 5 days. After 10 days she is not likely to remain infectious and can probably come to your house without a mask. If someone is at high risk in the household, however, I might wait a little longer.

Leo asks, “Is it still necessary to insanely clean groceries and surfaces to prevent COVID?”

While the coronavirus is spread predominantly through the air, there was a recent study out of Japan that found the Omicron variant can survive longer on plastic surfaces and on the skin than prior variants. Scientists say it may be one reason why the Omicron variant has been so much more transmissible. That said, all variants were inactivated after 15 seconds with alcohol-based hand sanitizers. So while you probably don’t have to wipe down groceries and packages, you should continue to wash or sanitize your hands and public surfaces frequently.

Kenneth writes on Facebook, “If I was with someone on Sunday and they tested positive for COVID on Monday when should I get tested? Is Wednesday too soon?”

I would test as soon as you develop symptoms or five days after you were exposed. So if you don’t develop symptoms, you should test on Friday. Wear a mask around others in the meantime.

Emily says, “My company has recently put out a notice saying that employees who test positive for COVID can still work if they don’t have symptoms. Is this safe for other employees and the public?”

The formal CDC recommendation is that people who test positive should stay home for at least 5 days. After 5 days, if they’re feeling better or are still symptom-free, they can return to work but they MUST wear a mask around others for another 5 days. Anything less than that really isn’t safe for co-workers or the public.

You’re most contagious a couple of days before you develop symptoms or test positive and for a few days after that. However, there is still a chance you’re contagious at day five which is why you should continue to wear a mask around others.