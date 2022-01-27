Weather Alert:Nor’easter To Bring More Than 2 Feet Of Snow And Possibly Blizzard Conditions Saturday
BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at a laundromat on Bowdoin Street Thursday night. The owner of the business saw smoke around 6:30 p.m. and called for help.

Firefighters said all of the laundry equipment inside made it difficult to fight, and the flames spread through the roof.

One firefighter hurt their back, and another sprained their wrist.

Six people were inside the building when the fire started. They all made it out OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

