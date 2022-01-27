BOSTON (CBS) — You may have heard the term thrown around on your local weathercast lately – bombogenesis.

Sounds like a great way to hype up a storm, right? Brings back memories of the dreaded “polar vortex” or “snowmageddon.” Bombogenesis is, in fact, a real meteorological term, and Saturday’s storm will fit the bill perfectly.

The official definition:

Bombogenesis occurs when a mid-latitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. The formation of this rapidly strengthening weather system creates what is known as a “bomb cyclone.”

What do you need to get bombogenesis?

Typically, a dramatic interaction or clash of airmasses (warm and cold) and it almost always happens over the milder ocean waters which supply the fuel for the storm to “take off.”

How often does it happen?

Typically only a few times per year. The last one that comes to memory was October 27, 2021. When it happens close to our coastline, you know it. It almost always means a big precipitation and wind event.

Check out the forecast central pressures (in millibars) for Saturday’s storm – from 1008mb at 4 p.m. Friday to 976mb 24 hours later, a drop of 32 millibars.

Classic bombogenesis!

So, the next time you hear one of the WBZ-TV meteorologists use the term bombogenesis, make sure you pay extra attention, a big storm is likely on the way!

