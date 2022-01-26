SALEM (CBS) – An indoor sports facility in Salem is pushing back against the city’s COVID vaccine mandate.
Loren Weed and her husband own The Grind Factory. The gym is for youth baseball and softball players.
She filed for an injunction against the city’s vaccine mandate that went into effect earlier this month. Since then, she admits she has not been checking her customers’ vaccine cards.
Weed said if she enforced the mandate, she would lose loyal customers.
“We are not anti-vax. It’s hard for us. It’s children. We don’t feel comfortable asking parents and it’s hard when it’s just certain businesses affected,” she said. “Once we lose them they’re not going to come back.”
Weed said they are enforcing masking.
The city told WBZ-TV the vaccine mandate is key to keeping businesses open. A judge has not yet made a ruling on the injunction request.