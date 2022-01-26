TEWKSBURY (CBS) – After asking residents to find the best backyard hockey rink in town, Tewksbury Police officers hit the ice against some 12-year-olds.
Dozens of people offered to host the officers for a pick-up game after the department put out the call on social media. They eventually picked Brian Abruzi's backyard rink on Sunset Circle.
A 3-on-3 game was held Wednesday night.
“I just think it’s a great community outreach program,” Abruzi said. “I am honored they selected my rink and I’m just so happy the kids can get out there and have some fun.”
Abruzi said this is his fifth year building the rink. He started working on it shortly after Thanksgiving.
“We’re always looking for creative ways to interact with the community,” Police Chief Ryan Columbus said. “We threw it out there not sure in what kind of response we would get, but it has turned into a massive response.”