BOSTON (CBS) — Like the rest of Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are in a holding pattern as the league and the MLBPA try to end the current lockout. But when the lockout does end, the Red Sox are reportedly expected to make a huge free agent splash.
The Red Sox are the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running, according to a report from Yahoo Japan. Boston was rumored to be making an aggressive push for Suzuki before the lockout, and the outfielder would certainly fill a big need on the Red Sox roster.
Suzuki hit .317 with 38 homers while driving in 88 runs over 134 games for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in 2021. The 27-year-old is a five-time All-Star and would fill the void left in the Boston outfield following the team's offseason trade of Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Suzuki won't come cheap though. He is expected to command a five-year, $60 million deal, and Boston will have to pay his posting fee as well, which will be a percentage of his contract.
Suzuki will have 20 days to sign a contract after the lockout ends, but it sounds like he has already picked his new team.