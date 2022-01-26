BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski said that if he had to make a decision at this exact moment, he would opt for retirement over playing another season in the NFL.

Speaking with TMZ, Gronkowski said he won’t know for sure what his future holds until a few weeks pass.

“If they’re like, ‘Rob, you’ve gotta decide right now, right this second, if you’re playing next year,’ I would say no right now. It’s two days after the season, I’d be like ‘No, I’m not playing,'” he said.

Gronkowski added: “If I had to answer right now, it’d be no.”

With a laugh, though, Gronkowski admitted, “But you never know! In three weeks, it may be a yes!”

The 32-year-old has obviously made the decision to retire before, only to come back and play for the Bucs for the past two seasons.

“I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there,” he said. “I would say you really start thinking about what you’re going to do in about three, four or five weeks from now. Especially in my situation, just let things settle down, gotta just heal a little bit, fix all the bumps and bruises.”

Gronkowski played in 12 regular-season games for Tampa this season, catching 55 passes for 802 yards — both his highest single-season totals since 2017. He also caught six touchdowns, moving him into 12th place on the all-time touchdown reception list with 92.. In two playoff games, he caught nine passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Gronkowski is set to become a free agent after signing a one-year deal to return to Tampa following the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory a year ago.