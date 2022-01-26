CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire has secured one million rapid COVID tests that will be made available for purchase at state liquor stores.
The Executive Council voted Wednesday morning to authorize the purchase.
The tests will be made available for purchase inside liquor stores “at cost” for around $13.
“I think this is a huge opportunity for the state in terms of accessing tests at any of our liquor stores across the state,” Gov. Chris Sununu said.
The tests should be hitting shelves in around two weeks.
New Hampshire has already had two opportunities for residents to order free COVID tests online in recent months.