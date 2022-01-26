Tom Brady Thinks Shawn Hochuli's Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Was 'Comical,' Possibly 'Predetermined'"That was pretty, uh, that was pretty comical to me."

Overlooking Rob Ninkovich Remains One Of Sean Payton's Biggest Regrets With SaintsAmong the crazier coincidences of the two dynastic Patriots runs under Bill Belichick was the commonalities found in the players who wore the jersey number 50.

Curt Schilling Congratulates David Ortiz On Twitter, Before Ranting About BBWAA During A Live StreamCurt Schilling was happy for his former teammate, but then took aim at Hall of Fame voters in a video stream.

Conflicting Reports Emerge About Seiya Suzuki's Intentions To Sign With Red Sox When MLB Lockout EndsThe Red Sox are reportedly the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running.

Watch The Moment David Ortiz Found Out He Had Been Elected To Baseball Hall Of FameDavid Ortiz got a very important phone call on Tuesday night, letting him know that he is now a Baseball Hall of Famer.