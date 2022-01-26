NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — The former acting fire chief in New Bedford has been fired after video showed him lifting heavy items despite being on injured leave from work, Mayor Jon Mitchell announced.
Mitchell said the surveillance video showed Paul Coderre, Jr. lifting a 176-pound barbeque smoker grill from the bed of his pickup truck last summer.
Coderre had been out on leave since August 2020, claiming several work-related injuries. He was paid more than $208,000 during that time.
The mayor said Coderre took advantage of city taxpayers and betrayed the trust of the firefighters who served under him. He said an independent medical examiner concluded that Coderre had been “untruthful” and “putting on an act” after examining the video evidence.
"New Bedford residents expect and deserve a Fire Department whose every member adheres to the highest professional standards, regardless of rank," Mitchell said.