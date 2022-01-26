Conflicting Reports Emerge About Seiya Suzuki's Intentions To Sign With Red Sox When MLB Lockout EndsThe Red Sox are reportedly the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running.

Watch The Moment David Ortiz Found Out He Had Been Elected To Baseball Hall Of FameDavid Ortiz got a very important phone call on Tuesday night, letting him know that he is now a Baseball Hall of Famer.

Tatum, Brown Lead Celtics In 128-75 Rout Over KingsThe Boston Celtics routed the Sacramento Kings 128-75 on Tuesday night.

Roger Clemens On Not Being Elected To Hall Of Fame: 'I Didn't Play Baseball To Get Into The HOF'Roger Clemens was not elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his tenth and final season on the balllot.

First Ballot: David Ortiz Elected Into Baseball Hall Of FameDavid Ortiz is a Hall of Famer.