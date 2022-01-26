MELROSE (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman was injured during a home invasion in Melrose early Wednesday morning. She suffered a knife wound to the neck after a man entered the home on Lynde Street and demanded items from her.
It happened at about 2:50 a.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Melrose Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect. The man is also suspected in two vehicle thefts and several attempted home and car break-ins in the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. In each instance, entry doors were left unlocked, police said.
Police urged residents to lock their homes and vehicles.