BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,918 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. There were also 80 additional deaths reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 10.37%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,457,699. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,187.
There were 118,076 total new tests reported.
There are 2,617 people currently in the hospital with COVID. Of those people hospitalized, about 51% are reported to have "incidental" COVID cases.
There are also 405 patients currently in intensive care.