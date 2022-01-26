BOSTON (CBS) — As is usually the case in the weeks that follow a team’s season coming to an end, we’re finding out about Patriots players who played through an injury during the 2021 campaign. Center David Andrews was one of them, and had to go under the knife because of his injury.

Andrews underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday, which he revealed on his Instagram account with a picture of himself and his young son, James. The picture was captioned “Surgery Shmurgery — it’s still daddy daycare szn.”

Isn’t it always, David?

Patriots center David Andrews spent a good portion of the season on the injury report, and via his Instagram, he shares a peek behind the curtain of “surgery shmurgery” (and future draft pick James Ford). pic.twitter.com/0GnwxLgSKr — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 26, 2022

Andrews was a fixture on New England’s injury report during the final stretch of the season, listed as questionable for the final two months of the campaign. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Andrews underwent surgery to repair his labrum, which is a pretty serious injury for any player to play through.

The surgery will not sideline the veteran lineman when the Patriots start to hit the field in 2022, as he’s expected to be ready for training camp — if not sooner — according to Howe.

Andrews didn’t miss a beat with the injury, playing in all 17 of New England’s regular season games and the team’s Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills. He played 99 percent of New England’s offensive snaps, getting a breather in Week 17’s blowout win over the Jaguars (playing only 82 percent of the team’s snaps) and in the regular season finale in Miami (97 percent of the snaps). He missed time against the Dolphins because of an equipment issue.