BOSTON (CBS) – It was smooth sailing at COVID testing sites in and around Boston Wednesday evening. At the Anna Cole Community Center in Jamaica Plain, it wasn’t even three weeks ago that the heated tents went up – an effort to shield up to 1,000 people throughout the day from the cold. Now? It couldn’t be quicker.
"In and out. Not even three minutes," one man said.
“It’s about as quick as you could possibly think. You’ve got no line. In and out. Fast!” another added.
Nice and quiet over at the Bruce C. Bolling building as well. The Roxbury location is one of three newly opened sites clearly making a difference.
“Really refreshing change from earlier,” a woman said.
One JP neighbor stood in the cold 90 minutes for a previous test. This one, a breeze… thanks to expanded service and agencies working together.
“The folks that are working here are doing an amazing job. It makes it easier to do so I hope it encourages more people to get testing if they need testing. Better to have this accessible and available to Boston residents,” she added.