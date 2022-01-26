BOSTON (CBS) — We’re looking at the possibility of a major winter snow storm Saturday and you may hear several “B” words in the coming days.

Blizzard. Blockbuster. Bombogenesis.

With each passing hour and computer model run, the likelihood of a major winter storm continues to grow.

Typically, within 72 hours (Wednesday), we have the ability to start honing in and being more descriptive when discussing potential impacts. Within 48 hours (Thursday), it is typically time for snow maps, wind projections, and all those classic graphics you see before a New England snowstorm. By Friday, 24 hours out, it is refining details and getting as specific as possible town-by-town.

So what can we say right now with confidence?

This has the potential to easily be our biggest storm of the season. In fact, it has been nearly four years (March 13, 2018) since we had official blizzard conditions in southern New England, so by that measure, it COULD be our biggest storm in years.

Right now, the path is coming into view and seems to arrive in a “classic” way.

The “benchmark” for a powerful nor’easter is 40°N 70°W or just to the southeast of Nantucket. This system is expected to roll right through that point or be very close to it. That will lead to a widespread, high accumulation event with snow totals reaching 9-to-12+ inches. It would also bring damaging wind which would produce outages (especially by the water).

If there were to be any movement in this storm, it would likely slide southeast. I don’t want us thinking we’ll be in the clear if that’s the case. The snow amounts will shift but we could still reach a foot for many in eastern Massachusetts. Expect lower values for interior locations with this scenario.

Regardless of the ultimate track, those by the water need to be prepared for the flooding potential. High tide in Boston arrives in the morning and stacks up to 10.6 feet. The storm surge is expected to reach 2 feet+ for many coastal areas, including Boston. Flood stage in Boston is 12.5 feet, meaning low lying areas are well within the minor-to-moderate risk.

We have a few days before this system truly takes hold here in southern New England. The stakes are extraordinarily high. Our team will be watching this hour-by-hour, minute-by-minute in the coming days.

We will have frequent updates here on CBSBoston.com, on WBZ-TV and on CBS Boston News. We have you covered!