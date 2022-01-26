BOSTON (CBS) – Nearly two years into the pandemic restaurants are being hit with yet another wave of difficulties as they try to remain open.
“We are definitely seeing some kind of decrease. A major decrease,” said Frank Pellino, owner of Casarecce Ristorante in Boston’s North End. “I hate to say it’s been one thing after another.”READ MORE: Coastal Massachusetts Homes Already On Edge Brace For Potential Major Storm
A recent study by OpenTable tracked restaurant reservations this January compared to the same time in 2019. It found reservations in Boston and Cambridge dropped drastically, while cities like Miami and Las Vegas saw an increase.
“I’ve got friends in Miami who are producing record sales and you can’t get into the restaurants any night of the week,” said Chris Coombs. “Here in Boston, it is a really challenging time.”READ MORE: Thomas Koonce Makes Plea For Release After Gov. Baker Commuted First-Degree Murder Conviction
Coombs is a Chef and Co-Owner of Boston Urban Hospitality. He said he is seeing the OpenTable statistics play out in his restaurants.
Coombs believes lower customer turnout is a direct result of the recent Omicron wave and Boston’s recent proof of vaccination requirement.
Roughly half the patrons result in roughly half the tips for wait staff and bartenders and that reality is hitting both wallets and morale.MORE NEWS: Business Ramping Up At Massachusetts Grocery Stores Ahead Of Weekend Storm
“Every time we think that we have light at the end of the tunnel, it’s a truck coming at us head on,” said Coombs.