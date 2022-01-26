ASHBURNHAM (CBS) – Massachusetts Environmental Police say an Ashburnham resident shot and killed a bear with a bow and arrow while it was feeding on birdseed in their yard.
The department first learned of the incident when the resident called to self-report a bear that had been killed the Monday after bear season closed in late 2021. The person who reported the bear kill said they didn't realize hunting season had closed.
When officers arrived, they found a yearling bear cub standing in the suspect’s truck where the dead bear was. Another yearling cub was also nearby.
When officers arrived, they found a yearling bear cub standing in the suspect's truck where the dead bear was. Another yearling cub was also nearby.

Environmental Police opened an investigation and found the person had tried to have the bear illegally processed in New Hampshire on the day of the report.
The suspect had told the butcher the bear was killed several days earlier. Environmental Police said the butcher determined the bear kill was fresh, refused to process the animal, and contacted New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Massachusetts Environmental Police said the suspect eventually admitted to shooting the mother bear with a bow and arrow as it was feeding on birdseed in the home’s backyard. Both the bow and bear were seized.MORE NEWS: Somerville Man Paralyzed After Violent Crash Suing Uber For $63M
The suspect is being charged with illegal taking of a black bear, closed season hunting, illegal hunting of a bear in a baited area, discharged of arrow within 150 feet of a roadway, and other charges.