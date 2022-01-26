Weather Alert:Major Winter Snow Storm With Blizzard Conditions Possible Saturday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
ANDOVER (CBS) — Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on I-495 South after a truck spilled gravel in Andover Wednesday morning. MassDOT said the cleanup could take several hours.

The truck crashed just south of the entrance ramp from I-93 South, landing on its side and spilling its cargo of gravel, MassDOT said. SkyEye footage showed that only one lane of traffic was able to get by just before 11 a.m.

The ramp from I-93 South to I-495 South may need to close temporarily for the cleanup, MassDOT said. Anyone driving through the area is advised to seek another route.

“Drivers who are traveling on I-495 southbound should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” the agency said.

 

