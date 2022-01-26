'Surgery Shmurgery': David Andrews Played Through A Pretty Serious Injury In 2021David Andrews reportedly underwent shoulder surgery after playing through an injury during the 2021 season.

Julian Edelman Has The Very Best Suggestion For NFL Overtime Rule ChangeIt was a heated debate ... up until Julian Edelman came in with the rule proposal to trump all rule proposals.

Jayson Tatum Is On Quite The Hot StretchIt wasn't long ago that Jayson Tatum had missed 20 straight threes. He's not on quite the heater for the Boston Celtics.

Tom Brady Thinks Shawn Hochuli's Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Was 'Comical,' Possibly 'Predetermined'"That was pretty, uh, that was pretty comical to me."

Overlooking Rob Ninkovich Remains One Of Sean Payton's Biggest Regrets With SaintsAmong the crazier coincidences of the two dynastic Patriots runs under Bill Belichick was the commonalities found in the players who wore the jersey number 50.