Roger Clemens On Not Being Elected To Hall Of Fame: 'I Didn't Play Baseball To Get Into The HOF'Roger Clemens was not elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his tenth and final season on the balllot.

Watch The Moment David Ortiz Found Out He Had Been Elected To Baseball Hall Of FameDavid Ortiz got a very important phone call on Tuesday night, letting him know that he is now a Baseball Hall of Famer.

First Ballot: David Ortiz Elected Into Baseball Hall Of FameDavid Ortiz is a Hall of Famer.

Patriots Sign Defensive Lineman Daniel Ekuale To Future ContractThe Patriots are bringing back one of the team's standout practice squad players.

Tom Brady Thanks Fans And Teammates In Instagram PostGiven all of the speculation swirling around Tom Brady and his looming decision to keep playing football or retire from the NFL, any time he makes a post on social media, it's going to create some interest.