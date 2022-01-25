BOSTON (CBS) — Given all of the speculation swirling around Tom Brady and his looming decision to keep playing football or retire from the NFL, any time he makes a post on social media, it’s going to create some interest.

Brady made it a point to address that scenario when posting his thanks to fans and teammates via Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

“I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long,” Brady wrote in his caption. “This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much.”

Brady shared photos of his teammates, his coaches, and Buccaneers fans, with the final picture showing Brady emerging from the locker room on his way to the field.

“I always want to win, I think that’s pretty apparent by now, but that doesn’t mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did,” Brady wrote. “There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. I’ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I’ll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!”