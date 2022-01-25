SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Massachusetts Department of Transportation crews are inspecting the Interstate 93 overpass in Somerville after a piece of concrete fell and smashed through the windshield of a passing SUV.
An SUV was towed from Broadway below the I-93 overpass.
A large hole could be seen near the driver’s side of the SUV’s windshield.
In a statement, MassDOT said it received a report of concrete falling from the Exit 20 overpass.
Crews are inspecting the overpass, and there are no road closures.
No further information is currently available.