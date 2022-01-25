First Ballot: David Ortiz Elected Into Baseball Hall Of FameDavid Ortiz is a Hall of Famer.

Patriots Sign Defensive Lineman Daniel Ekuale To Future ContractThe Patriots are bringing back one of the team's standout practice squad players.

Tom Brady Thanks Fans And Teammates In Instagram PostGiven all of the speculation swirling around Tom Brady and his looming decision to keep playing football or retire from the NFL, any time he makes a post on social media, it's going to create some interest.

Yankees Analyst Jack Curry Doesn't Vote For David Ortiz Because Of PED Suspicion ... But Does Vote For Roger Clemens, Barry BondsIt wouldn't be Hall of Fame season if a member of the baseball media wasn't twisting himself into a pretzel for all the world to see.

Mac Jones, Christian Barmore Named To PFWA's All-Rookie TeamTwo members of the Patriots' rookie class were voted onto the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team, which was announced on Tuesday.