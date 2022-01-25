FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots have a lot of decisions to make with their roster this offseason, and it won’t help that New England may be losing a bright mind from its front office. Scouting consultant Eliot Wolf is reportedly a finalist to become general manager of the Chicago Bears.
That comes according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who reports that Wolf will get a second interview with the Bears along with Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs and Monti Ossenfort of the Tennessee Titans. Ossenfort spent much of his NFL career in the New England front office, starting as an area scout in 2006 before ascending to the team’s director of college scouting from 2014-19. He has been Tennessee’s director of player personnel since 2020.READ MORE: Tuukka Rask Is 'Not Where He Needs To Be' For Bruins
As for Wolf, he just completed his second season as a scouting consultant in New England. He reportedly played a major role in New England’s drafting process last year, which netted the Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (15th overall), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (second round) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (fourth round), all of whom made an impact in New England in their first NFL season.READ MORE: Tom Brady Says Family Will Help Make Decision On His Future: 'It's Not Always What I Want'
Wolf, 39, was the assistant GM of the Cleveland Browns for two years before he joined the front office in New England. Prior to that, he spent 14 years with the Green Bay Packers, including two years as the team’s director of football operations.MORE NEWS: David Ortiz Will Find Out If He's A Hall Of Famer Tuesday Night
In addition to Wolf potentially leaving the New England front office, Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler has also interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders for their vacant GM job.