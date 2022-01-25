BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,120 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were also 145 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 11.40%.READ MORE: Lawmakers Hear Renewed Push To Allow For Driver's Licenses Regardless Of Immigration Status
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,449,781. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,107.READ MORE: 'I'm Very Lucky': Driver Unscathed After Concrete Falls From I-93 Bridge, Smashes SUV
There were 72,564 total new tests reported.
There are 2,688 people currently in the hospital with COVID.MORE NEWS: Likelihood Of Major Winter Storm On Saturday Continues To Grow; Blizzard Conditions Possible
There are also 399 patients currently in intensive care.