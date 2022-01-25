BOSTON (CBS) – A home surveillance camera captured a wild Marshfield crash that happened in the middle of the night.
Video shows the car’s headlights as they come around the corner. Then, the driver launches through the air and off camera.
That driver landed in front of a Marshfield home following the crash, which happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Homeowner Josimar Fernandes said impact from the crash shook his entire house.
“Oh my god. That’s the kind of thing… it’s like an airplane or something like that. To fly that high and that fast, it’s insane,” Fernandes said.
Following the crash, Fernandes said he ran outside to help the driver. The man was not seriously hurt.
Fernandes said police estimate the car flew at least 12 feet in the air judging by the damage.