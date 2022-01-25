CBS News BostonWatch Now
CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider has passed another milestone on the show.

Monday night was her 39th win, giving her the second-highest consecutive win streak in show history. She has won over $1.3 million so far.

“It feels still unreal,” Schneider said.

The first place spot held by current host Ken Jennings is still far off – he won 74 straight games.

