CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider has passed another milestone on the show.
Monday night was her 39th win, giving her the second-highest consecutive win streak in show history. She has won over $1.3 million so far.
“It feels still unreal,” Schneider said.
Hear what Amy Schneider had to say after breaking Matt Amodio's 38-game record and becoming #2 all time! pic.twitter.com/jkBscyfR3B
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 25, 2022
The first place spot held by current host Ken Jennings is still far off – he won 74 straight games.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WBZ-TV.