BOSTON (CBS) – Here we go again.

Just like last week, we are tracking the potential for a significant coastal storm on Saturday. Obviously, last week’s storm was a miss, a forecast that came into clarity by midweek. Even from the start, the odds seemed to favor a track fairly far south and east of New England and the chances of a complete miss were always high.

This week I don’t have the same feel.

While the storm track and origins are just about the same, coming out of the deep South and intensifying offshore of the Carolinas, the early odds on this one seem to be leaning more towards a hit for New England. A quick glance at one of our more trusty weather models already shows about a 60-70% chance of a sizeable swath of greater than 6” of snow in our area. That is a very high probability this far in advance and is certainly noteworthy.

I’m sure you are saying to yourself, what does a 60-70% chance mean? And how much greater than 6” are we talking? All reasonable questions. I don’t necessarily enjoy talking in probabilities and “what-ifs” but frankly anything more than that at this point would be irresponsible. My goal for the rest of this blog is essentially to convey to you what we do know, what we don’t know, and what COULD happen here Saturday given the possible storm tracks.

Let’s start with WHAT WE DO KNOW:

-This storm is likely to be a beast. It as all the markings of a major coastal storm with lots of energy, wind and precipitation.

-The timeframe to watch is late Friday night and Saturday. Any impact that we receive should fall in that window.

-The storm is another fast mover. With nothing “downstream” to block it or slow it down, it will be moving quickly… likely only a 6-to-12 hour window of maximum impact.

-Our tides are building at the end of this week. They don’t peak until early next week, but by Saturday they are certainly high enough (astronomically) that if a storm were to hit at high tide (Saturday at 8 a.m.) it would be cause for major coastal concern.

And now WHAT WE STILL HAVE TO DETERMINE:

-The track of the storm…obviously vitally important and at this point there are lots of scenarios on the table. Anything from a “coastal hugger” which would mean more rain than snow to a classic New England snow track (near 40N/70W)… to a complete miss, just like last weekend.

-Snow/rain amounts, obviously dependent upon the strength and track of the storm

-Wind and severity of coastal flooding… also reliant upon the track/strength

Clearly that is A LOT to sort out, but pretty typical on a Tuesday looking ahead to a Saturday storm. There is high potential/ceiling with this storm. It could easily be our strongest and most impactful storm of the season thus far. A classic storm track would lead to damaging northeast winds, near white-out conditions and easily could dump more than a foot of snow in some areas. But again, while this scenario is on the table, it is far from a lock at this point. The “pieces” or “energy” for the creation of this storm are still strung out over the Pacific Ocean, south of Alaska right now. Lots of things have to happen in the coming days for everything to work out just right (or wrong, depending on how you look at it).

Best we can do now is warn you of what MIGHT be coming and keep you updated as we hone in on the final solution in the coming days. And we will do just that! Check back for updates here on CBSBoston.com and also on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston News.