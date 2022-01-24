BURLINGTON (CBS) — The man who was shot by police outside a Burlington apartment building has died from his injuries, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s Office said Monday. He was identified as 42-year-old Paul Courtemanche.
Police initially responded to the Lord Baron Apartments on Baron Park Lane around 12 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the D.A., Courtemanche had called 911 and said he was having mental health issues. “Courtemanche allegedly told the officer that he had a knife and that he was unsure how he would respond when the officers arrived.”
The first two officers to arrive at the apartment were told to stay outside the building while supervisors and medical personnel arrived. While they waited, Courtemanche came out of his apartment and ran toward the officers while holding a knife, the D.A. said.
Officers commanded him to stop and when he did not, the first officer discharged a less than lethal weapon. It was unsuccessful in stopping Courtemanche’s approach so the second officer shot the man with his gun, according to Ryan.
Courtemanche was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital.
The incident is under investigation.