BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden.
Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday's win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubouis in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak's game-winning goal in the third period.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious injury after Saturday’s game, but did say there could be lingering effects that pop up from the injury. That appears to be the case, as Grzlecyk missed Monday’s morning skate and is now considered day-to-day.
"We'll list him as day-to-day for now until we hear differently," Cassidy said Monday. "[He's] definitely out tonight."
With Grzelcyk not available, Uhro Vaakanainen was alongside Charlie McAvoy on Boston’s top defensive pairing on Monday morning. Mike Reilly was also back in the fold after missing time in COVID-19 protocols. and could make his return to the lineup Monday night. Reilly skated with Brandon Carlo on Boston’s second defensive pairing during morning skate.
For the season, Grzelcyk has 14 assists and a pair of goals over his 36 games. He's averaged over 19 minutes of ice team and is a plus-five for the year, which ranks second among Bruins defensemen behind McAvoy's plus-nine rating.
Boston won five of six to start its homestand, and the Bruins currently sit at 24-12-2 on the season.