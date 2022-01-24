BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 24,512 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. There were also 78 additional deaths reported from Friday.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 11.72%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,442,661. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,962.
There were 243,709 total new tests reported.
There are 2,984 people currently in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 433 patients currently in intensive care.