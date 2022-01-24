Ducks Beat Rask, Bruins 5-3The Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night.

A Loophole In NFL's Penalty For Hitting Defenseless Receiver Was Exposed On Eric Weddle-Mike Evans HitA situation in the Rams-Buccaneers playoff game on Sunday exposed an odd loophole that allowed a violent hit to the head of a defenseless receiver to essentially go unpunished.

Bengals Have Rookie Kicker Evan McPherson Thanks In Large Part To Patriots' Draft Day TradeAn incredibly confident Evan McPherson trotted onto the field in Nashville on Saturday evening and delivered the first road playoff win in the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a moment authored by McPherson, obviously, but it came with an assist from the New England Patriots.

Rob Gronkowski Needs A Few Weeks To Decide On His Future, But Hints He May Still Play Even If Tom Brady RetiresMuch like Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is fielding questions about his future. And much like Brady, Gronk is doing his best to push that decision off as long as possible.

Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night's Game Vs. DucksThe Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand.