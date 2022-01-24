WILMINGTON (CBS) – A Keolis employee who was working on a railroad crossing system before a deadly crash is now on administrative leave.
Roberta Sausville Devine was killed Friday night when her car was hit by a Commuter Rail train at a crossing in Wilmington.READ MORE: Bill Owens, First Black State Senator In Massachusetts, Dies At 84
The MBTA says a Keolis worker was doing maintenance on the crossing gate system before the crash and never turned the system back on. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said “human error” is the primary focus of the investigation.READ MORE: Tracking Potential For Significant Coastal Snowstorm Late Friday Into Saturday
On Monday, Keolis said that signal maintenance worker is on leave while the investigation continues.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
“Keolis is committed to working with investigators, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), and the MBTA to identify and address the circumstances of this heartbreaking accident,” Keolis said in a statement.