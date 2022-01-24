HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (CBS) — A man is recovering after his ATV fell through the ice on a pond in New Hampshire over the weekend. Good Samaritans were able to pull John Tarquinio, 65, of Salem, Mass., from the water, the N.H. Fish and Game Department said.
It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on Wash Pond in Hampstead.
Tarquinio was not wearing a helmet or eye protection at the time of the crash. He suffered a head injury.
Tarquinio was not wearing a helmet or eye protection at the time of the crash. He suffered a head injury.

"It appears as though the operators' inexperience operating on this body of water is the leading cause of the crash," said N.H. Fish and Game.
Police, Fire, EMS and Fish and Game personnel responded to the scene. Tarquinio was taken to Parkland Medical Center in Derry.
“Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to always check the ice conditions prior to going on to the ice as ice conditions are variable and can change rapidly.”